Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Telephone & Data Systems posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 703,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 456,632 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $6,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

