Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will report sales of $768.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $794.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700.20 million. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $4,623,469.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,158,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $805,559.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,169,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,540 shares of company stock worth $19,359,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

