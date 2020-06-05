Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $2.25. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 58,281 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Telephonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of -0.22.

In other Zoom Telephonics news, major shareholder Zulu Holdings Llc purchased 822,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $1,759,867.52. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

