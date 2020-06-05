Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 822 Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,194,000 after buying an additional 328,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 169,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.58. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

FCBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

