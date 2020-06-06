$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.46. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

