$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 527,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

