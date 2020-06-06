$1.41 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. Waters’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

WAT opened at $202.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.21. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

