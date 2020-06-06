$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,082 shares of company stock worth $14,371,741. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after acquiring an additional 365,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after acquiring an additional 234,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

