10,108 Shares in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,010,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,005 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 194,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in QuinStreet by 3,374.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,266,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 1,229,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 679,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $124,134.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,253.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,101 shares of company stock worth $597,357. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.29 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $600.31 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.