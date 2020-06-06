10,272 Shares in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Core-Mark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Core-Mark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.21.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CORE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

