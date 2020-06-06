11,000 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 54,947 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,782 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.