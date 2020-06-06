17,000 Shares in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Qudian by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QD opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. Qudian Inc – has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($3.56). The firm had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QD. ValuEngine upgraded Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Qudian in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

