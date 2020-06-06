$300.38 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report $300.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.25 million. Farfetch posted sales of $209.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

