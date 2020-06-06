3,047 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,117,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,626,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63.

