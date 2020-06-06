$33.21 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to post sales of $33.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.70 million. Glaukos posted sales of $58.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $201.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.28 million to $228.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $336.54 million, with estimates ranging from $298.34 million to $372.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.77. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 701.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

