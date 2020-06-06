34,500 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,500 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 180,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 97,033 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 54,763 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,405.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

