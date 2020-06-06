3,832 Shares in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus decreased their target price on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.39.

Shares of W stock opened at $170.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 3.28. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $197.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,531.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,077,737 shares of company stock worth $34,402,016. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

