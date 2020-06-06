$497.11 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $497.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.16 million and the lowest is $469.00 million. Shopify reported sales of $361.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $332.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $638.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,109,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $727.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $700.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -627.39 and a beta of 1.53. Shopify has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $844.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

