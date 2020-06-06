$501.04 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to post sales of $501.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.93 million and the highest is $508.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $485.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

