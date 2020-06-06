5,349 Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mongodb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mongodb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mongodb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $209,225.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,602,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $5,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,667 shares of company stock worth $14,513,027 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mongodb stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $243.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.62 and its 200-day moving average is $153.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

