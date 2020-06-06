$67.59 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to report sales of $67.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $185.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $477.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $709.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.30 million to $938.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $908.70 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

NYSE SIX opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $59.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

