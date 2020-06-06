$7.73 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.40 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $36.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $53.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.98 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $54.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PIRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,177,000. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,063,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 828,069 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,549,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

