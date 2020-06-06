$790.27 Million in Sales Expected for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will announce sales of $790.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $789.81 million and the highest is $791.10 million. Godaddy reported sales of $737.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $26,082.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $5,801,354.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,529 shares of company stock worth $13,878,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Godaddy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Godaddy by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Godaddy by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Godaddy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,590,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $79.14 on Friday. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

