Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.10.

Aaron’s stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

