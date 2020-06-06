ACCO Brands Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACCO Brands in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACCO. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 189,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $18,446,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 399,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

