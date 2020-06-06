Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ (ADMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

ADMS opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

