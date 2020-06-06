adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €215.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($218.60) target price on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €250.00 ($290.70).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €264.50 ($307.56) on Thursday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €215.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €252.33.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

