Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.50% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,966,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 393,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,174.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 188,772 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

ADES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 30.53%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.