Advisory Research Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

