ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

