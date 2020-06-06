AlphaValue Lowers CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Buy

AlphaValue cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

