Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $165,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,397.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

