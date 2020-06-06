Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,397.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,021.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

