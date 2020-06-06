AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mittleman Brothers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,791 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 103,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 212,227 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

