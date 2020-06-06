AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,358,610,000. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,418,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 221,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.17 per share, with a total value of $379,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Insiders acquired 17,780 shares of company stock worth $4,886,058 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL stock opened at $347.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.64. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.81.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

