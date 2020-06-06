American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 924,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,368,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,200,000 after acquiring an additional 84,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,487,000 after acquiring an additional 338,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 167,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after acquiring an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NYSE:AAT opened at $32.83 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.