American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

NYSE AEO opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 281,727 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 133,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $2,770,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $34,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

