American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $12.98 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.