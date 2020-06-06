American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the payment services company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AXP opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

