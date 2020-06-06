Amit Munshi Sells 50,000 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Munshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00.

Shares of ARNA opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

