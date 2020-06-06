Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $5.03

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.03. Amyris shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 4,812,300 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRS. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,716 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,620,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 38.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,890,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 525,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amyris by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 234,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 64,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.