Analysts Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.50 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HD Supply.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HDS shares. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 142,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $3,982,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in HD Supply by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.15.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HD Supply (HDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.