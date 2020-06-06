Analysts Anticipate Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce $284.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.27 million. Vereit posted sales of $312.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vereit by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,539,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,188,000 after buying an additional 599,310 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Vereit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,408,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vereit by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Vereit has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

