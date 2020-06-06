Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $5,950,803.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 452,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $317.00 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

