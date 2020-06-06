Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Announce $2.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings per share of $2.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $6.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $13.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $17.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $223.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.76. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $45,456.33. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,351.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock worth $1,327,184 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

