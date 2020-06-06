Analyzing Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) & Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Miragen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences 11.90% 3.88% 2.06% Miragen Therapeutics -778.69% -154.14% -97.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Miragen Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 12.51 $5.28 million ($0.81) -46.53 Miragen Therapeutics $4.46 million 10.35 -$41.87 million ($1.34) -0.65

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Miragen Therapeutics. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miragen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Castle Biosciences and Miragen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.44%. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 417.24%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Miragen Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.