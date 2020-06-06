Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) General Counsel Gena L. Ashe Sells 691 Shares

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 691 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $36,457.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,759.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. Anterix Inc has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Anterix by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Anterix by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

