Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 355.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of AON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in AON by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in AON by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 58,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

In other AON news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $761,100. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.91. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.