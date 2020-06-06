Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $761,100 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.91. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

