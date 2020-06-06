Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.46. The company has a market cap of $1,397.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.15 and a fifty-two week high of $331.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

